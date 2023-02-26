Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 625,368 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625,368 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $314,203. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

