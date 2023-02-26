Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 6,992 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 769,857 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.