Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 9,085 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

