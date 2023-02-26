Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

PNW opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

