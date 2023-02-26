Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

