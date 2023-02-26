Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

