Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

