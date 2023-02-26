Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $97.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.