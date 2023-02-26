Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $97.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.38.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Post Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of POST stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.