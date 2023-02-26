Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.