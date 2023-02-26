ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSM opened at $47.53 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.