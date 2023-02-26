Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 16,078 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.01 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

