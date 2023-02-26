Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 654.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $858,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 73.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 39.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xerox Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.