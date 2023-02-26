Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 501 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.