Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 1,978.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after buying an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE RGR opened at $59.44 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

