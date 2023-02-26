Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.57 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

