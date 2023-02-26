Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Equity Bancshares news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $39,078.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $69,785. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

