Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 241 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $178.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $181.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

