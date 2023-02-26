Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 475.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 601,237 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after acquiring an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

