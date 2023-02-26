Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WesBanco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

