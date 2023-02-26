Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 296.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 60.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.60. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $56.21.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

