Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 3,596.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $30.96 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

