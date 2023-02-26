Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

