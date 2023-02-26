Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 227 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,640,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.