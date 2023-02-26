Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 368 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.