Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 719.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

