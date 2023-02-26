Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PB opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

