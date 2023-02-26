Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 376.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Stories

