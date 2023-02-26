Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

