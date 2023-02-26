Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 191.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 618,319 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Denny’s by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. Denny’s’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King raised their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

