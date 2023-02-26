Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,389 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohu by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cohu by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu Profile

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Articles

