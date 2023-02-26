Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $28.02 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

