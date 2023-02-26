Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $142,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.0 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

