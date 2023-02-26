Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

