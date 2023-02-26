Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after purchasing an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

