Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of York Water by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of York Water by 25.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $643.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.55. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.2027 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

