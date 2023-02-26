Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 134.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 85.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Up 1.7 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

