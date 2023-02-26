Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.