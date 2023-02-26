Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

HA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

