Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 113.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Matson by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Matson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

