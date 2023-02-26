Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Noah by 34.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noah by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

NYSE:NOAH opened at $18.67 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Noah Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.