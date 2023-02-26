Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1,036.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,048 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

