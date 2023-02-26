Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tredegar by 2,210.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tredegar by 98.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

