Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

CFB stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.