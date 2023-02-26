Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,894,000.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

