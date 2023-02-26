Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 124 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.17 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $808,298. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.