Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 3,381.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,867,000 after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

OCFC opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

