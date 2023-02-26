Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 398.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

