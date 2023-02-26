Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 644.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 71,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

