Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 495 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

