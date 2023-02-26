Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $758,456. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

